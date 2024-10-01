Ram Charan and His Dog Rhyme to Get Wax Statues at Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore

Ram Charan is getting a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Singapore. His dog Rhyme will also get a life-size statue next to the star. The museum announced the same with a special video during this weekend’s IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

The clip shows Charan walking into the studio with Rhyme. Museum staff and wax artists are then seen taking the actor and the pup’s measurements. In the video, Charan says that he is “very honoured to join Madame Tussauds family”. He added that he looks forward to getting closer to his fans through his wax figure. Trade analyst Ram Charan shared the news on X and wrote, “A Global Honour for the Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @MadameTussauds releases a special video announcing the wax statute of #RamCharan and his pet #Rhyme... that’ll soon be unveiled.” Charan will be seen next in Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. The film revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

Charan was last seen in RRR, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran and Alison Doody. The film’s popular song “Naatu Naatu” won an Oscar for Best Original song. (Agencies)

