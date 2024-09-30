Is Ranbir Kapoor part of ‘Dhoom 4’?

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrated his 42nd birthday. And, on his special day, it has been learned that he might be joining the “Dhoom” gang in the forthcoming part of the movie. “Dhoom” is one of the most celebrated film franchises of the Indian film industry and now fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth part of the movie. “Dhoom 4” is currently in the works at YRF under Aditya Chopra’s guidance. As per recent reports by Pinkvilla, Ranbir has joined the franchise and will be playing the lead.

Talking about the movie, a source told the media outlet, “Dhoom is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra, and he has decided to reboot the franchise keeping in line with the current times. Like all previous parts, the script of “Dhoom 4” (Dhoom Reloaded) is been developed by Aditya Chopra with Vijay Krishna Acharya. The idea and vision is to create a cinematic experience like never before with the fourth Dhoom film.” Dropping a bombshell, the source added that Ranbir is part of the forthcoming movie.

“The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of “Dhoom 4” on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise,’’ the source reportedly said.

Aditya Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the “Dhoom” legacy, said the source. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Spilling more beans about the project, the movie will go on floors by the end of 2025 or 2026. Interestingly, the movie will be extra special for Ranbir as it would be his 25th film.

“Interestingly, “Dhoom 4” will the 25th film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, and the actor is all excited to make his silver jubilee project special. He will follow up “Dhoom 4” with “Animal Park”, thereby packing a solid punch this decade with an extraordinary line up,” the source concluded.

As of now, it is being reported that Ranbir will play a negative role in the movie and none of the original actors like Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and others will reprise their roles as the movie will be a reboot.

A source revealed that “two big heroes from the younger generation will come on board to play the duo of cop buddies in “Dhoom 4”. Now that the core story-board is locked, the team will proceed to the casting stage. “Dhoom 4” will not just be the biggest “Dhoom” film, but also a tentpole feature film of global standard from Indian Cinema.” With the addition of ”Dhoom 4”, we must say Ranbir is on a roll. The movie was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal”. Released in 2023, the movie was a huge box office hit. He’s currently working in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana” and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love & War”, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also appear in “Animal Park”. (Agencies)

