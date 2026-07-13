Ram Kapoor Opens Up About Childhood Molestation Trauma on Lock Upp 2

Actor Ram Kapoor made an emotional revelation on the latest episode of ‘Lock Upp Season 2,’ where he shared that he was molested when he was 13 years old while studying at a boarding school. The actor’s confession left host Farah Khan and fellow contestants, including Sufi Motiwala, Harshad Chopda and Dheeraj Dhoopar, in tears.

Speaking on the show, Ram recalled the incident that took place when he was in Class 8. He said a Class 10 student touched him inappropriately while they were sitting in the dormitory after school.

“When I was in 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested. When school used to get over, we would sit together in our dorms and talk. A 10th standard student was sitting with me on my bed, and suddenly he touched me under the blanket. There were at least 30-40 children there, and I froze. I couldn’t do anything, and he kept going.”

Ram went on to share how the incident changed him. He said he did not know how to react at the time and was left “deeply traumatised” by what had happened.

“Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha ki main kuch karun, na karun ya sirf bardasht karta rahoon? Ya chillaun? Ya kya karun? Kaafi der baad maine unse kaha ki mujhe accha nahi lag raha hai. Woh ruk gaye aur immediately chale gaye. Main kaafi badal gaya uske baad. Kaafi chup ho gaya tha aur traumatise ho gaya tha. Lekin, unhone kuch hafton baad aake mujhse sorry bola. Uske baad jab bhi unhe mauka mila, woh mujhe ehsaas dilaate the ki woh sorry hain.

The actor also shared that the person who molested him was also the one who later played a key role in helping him recover from the trauma.

“It’s weird, but the person who caused my trauma also ended up helping me heal. We actually became good friends. This is a secret that even my children and my parents don’t know—only Gautami knows about it. Even today, talking about it brings back the trauma, but I’m very happy that, because of everything that happened, I no longer have any fear of the LGBTQ community. Whenever I meet people like Sufi, I feel close to them. I don’t feel any fear, inhibition or anything negative, even though I may not fully understand them. That person wasn’t a bad person. He was simply curious and influenced by teenage hormones. We were both teenagers. He tried very hard to make things right with me. No one should ever have to go through something like this. But somewhere along the way, I learnt to appreciate everything in life. He did everything in his power to help me overcome the trauma.” (ANI)

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