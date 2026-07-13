Akansha Ranjan marries director Sharan Sharma in an intimate wedding

Actor Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma on Saturday tied the knot, embarking on a journey of Mr and Mrs.

In a heartwarming coincidence, the couple chose to get married on the very same date they began dating exactly four years ago, making the occasion even more meaningful.

The couple exchanged vows during a beautiful sunset ceremony held in the garden of their residence in Mumbai. Surrounded by their closest family members and friends, Akansha and Sharan promised to stand by each other forever before signing their marriage in an intimate celebration.

A few hours after getting married, the couple posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony.

“tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta tu hain toh darr nahi lagta,” Akansha captioned the post.

Akansha, the younger sister of actor Anushka Ranjan, is known for her work in projects such as ‘Guilty’ and Netflix’s ‘Monica, O My Darling,’ where she appeared alongside RajKummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi. Sharan made his directorial debut with ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,’ starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. (ANI)

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