Actor Ram Pothineni on Thursday unveiled the 'Lone Wolf' pre-look of his upcoming film 'RAPO 23' on the occasion of International Men's Day. The character is described as a fiercely independent man who chooses his own path and faces the world alone. The film marks Ram's debut as a writer and director and is described as a psychological action thriller set in a neo-noir world. The film, which marks Ram Pothineni's debut as a director, is described as a psychological action thriller set in a neo-noir world.

The pre-look comes with an intriguing character description that reads, "A fiercely independent man who chooses his own path and faces the world alone."

The project features Riteish Deshmukh and Samyuktha Menon alongside Ram Pothineni. S. Thirunavukkarasu is associated with the film as its director of photography, while Sam C.S. is composing the music. (ANI)

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