Country music singer Ella Langley emerged as the biggest winner at the 2026 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, taking home five honours, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year.

The ceremony was held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and hosted by Lainey Wilson. It was broadcast live on ABC and Disney+, with streaming also available on Hulu, according to People.

Langley, who led this year's nominations with nine nods, won Entertainer of the Year, beating Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. Her album 'Dandelion' was named Album of the Year, while her song 'Choosin' Texas' won Single of the Year and Song of the Year. The track also received the Music Video of the Year award, taking her total wins to five.

Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year, while The Red Clay Strays were named Vocal Group of the Year. Brooks & Dunn secured Vocal Duo of the Year, and Stephen Wilson Jr. won New Artist of the Year.

Charlie Worsham received the Musician of the Year award, while the Musical Event of the Year honour went to 'McArthur', featuring HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw, with Jay Joyce as producer.

Miranda Lambert followed Langley in the nominations tally with seven, while Kacey Musgraves and Ben West received five each.

The awards ceremony featured performances by several prominent artists, including Wilson, Langley, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Cody Johnson, Tim McGraw, Vince Gill, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. A special tribute to Brooks & Dunn, recipients of this year's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, featured performances by Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Halestorm, HARDY and Marcus King.

Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore also came together to pay tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

The 2026 CMA Awards celebrated achievements across country music, with Langley dominating the major categories and emerging as the night's leading winner. (ANI)

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