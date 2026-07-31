‘Ramayana: Part 1' trailer unveils grand battle between Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana

The official trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1' has been released globally on July 30, 2026, during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, offering a visually spectacular four-minute-and-nine-second glimpse into the upcoming mythological epic.

Blending emotional storytelling with large-scale action and cutting-edge visual effects, the trailer sets the stage for the battle between righteousness and absolute power.

The trailer opens with a striking introduction to Yash's Ravana, who emerges from the shadows before ascending to a grand palace and declaring his rule over the three realms. As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Rama, who is introduced to his people by his father, King Dasharatha, played by Arun Govil.

Sweeping visuals of a golden Ayodhya transition into Rama's marriage to Sita, portrayed by Sai Pallavi.

The emotional tone shifts as Rama accepts his stepmother Kaikeyi's demand and begins a 14-year Vanvas (exile) alongside his brother Lakshmana, played by Ravie Dubey.

The trailer also teases key moments from the epic, including the confrontation involving Shurpanakha, played by Rakul Preet and the abduction of Sita, before building towards a large-scale war featuring massive armies, mythical creatures and intense sword battles.

The final moments conclude with Rama's powerful declaration who says, "If Ravana is the ruler of three realms, then all three realms shall witness his death."

One of the trailer's standout features is its visual presentation. Recreated by the Oscar-winning studio DNEG, the visual effects deliver expansive panoramas of Lanka, sweeping battlefields and fantastical elements with Hollywood-scale CGI.

The soundtrack is another major highlight, featuring a collaboration between legendary composer A.R. Rahman and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. Their score combines grand orchestral arrangements with traditional spiritual motifs, adding scale and emotion to the trailer. (ANI)

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