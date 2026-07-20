‘Ramayana’ trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi shine at Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event in Delhi

The makers of Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp hosted a grand trailer launch event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday, with lead stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in attendance ahead of the film’s worldwide trailer release on July 24.

Ranbir Kapoor grabbed attention with his elegant look, sporting a black bandhgala jacket paired with white trousers, black shoes, dark sunglasses and a pocket square as he greeted the media on the red carpet.

During the event, Sai Pallavi spoke about the emotional and spiritual journey of portraying Sita Mata in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic. Calling the role a blessing, the actress said she never felt she had “chosen” to play Sita but believed she was chosen for it. She revealed that she regularly meditated before filming, praying, “Sita Maa, act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film,” adding that she tried to keep her thoughts pure and neutral to present the best version of the character.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic saga based on the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film also features Lara Dutta and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles, with music composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. (ANI)

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