72nd National Awards: Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam & Kartik Aaryan shares emotional moment

The 72nd National Film Awards turned into a memorable occasion for the team behind Article 370, which emerged as one of the biggest winners by securing three major honours—Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Yami Gautam, and Best Music Direction for Shashwat Sachdev. Producer-filmmaker Aditya Dhar expressed heartfelt gratitude, calling the recognition an emotional milestone and a testament to the team’s honest storytelling.

Sharing a note on Instagram, Dhar said the film was never made in pursuit of awards but with the conviction to tell an important story with sincerity and courage. He thanked the National Awards jury, audiences, director Aditya Suhas Jambhale, actors Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, composer Shashwat Sachdev, the cast and crew, B62 Studios, Jio Studios, and its President Jyoti Deshpande for their contributions. Dhar added that the honour strengthens their commitment to creating meaningful cinema that sparks conversations and leaves a lasting impact.

Best Actress winner Yami Gautam also celebrated the achievement with an emotional message on X, describing it as the most cherished moment of her career. Reflecting on her 14-year journey in the film industry, she said the award was the result of perseverance, resilience and dedication to her craft. Calling Article 370 a deeply personal project and a home production, Yami said the recognition marks the beginning of a greater responsibility to continue taking meaningful creative risks.

Meanwhile, Best Actor winner Kartik Aaryan shared an emotional video on Instagram capturing the celebrations with his family after receiving the prestigious honour. The clip showed the actor embracing his parents, who were overwhelmed with pride, as they celebrated the milestone together. Kartik wrote that he was “still processing” the achievement, adding that a dream he had carried for years had finally come true. (Agencies)

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