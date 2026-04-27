Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur seen together; fans demand YJHD 2

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were recently spotted together at an event in Mumbai, leaving fans in a nostalgic spiral. More than a decade after the release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, netizens were happy to see their favourite on-screen buddies bonding, and the clips of the moments quickly went viral.

The rare sight of the two actors instantly brought back Bunny and Avi, their characters from Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 film, and social media is flooded with reactions, with several fans urging for a sequel.

In the widely circulated clips, the duo can be seen greeting fans as they walk towards the venue. Speaking about their look, Ranbir opted for a casual light blue long-sleeve T-shirt layered over a white shirt, paired with dark trousers and sunglasses. While Aditya was seen in a sleek all-black ensemble.

The footage is said to be from an All Stars Football Club event, and fans are recalling their memorable camaraderie in the film.

Reacting to one of the clips, one user said, “So happy to see them together,” while another added, “Where is naina.” “Avi & Bunny reunite,” wrote another user. Many also demanded a sequel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. “We want YJHD 2 now,” wrote one fan, “Omg please yjhd part 2 please,” read another comment. (Agencies)

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