Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Starrer Love & War to Release Jan 21

The upcoming period drama ‘Love & War’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to arrive in cinemas during India’s Republic Day weekend. The film will bow in theatres on Thursday, January 21, 2027.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The makers took to their Instagram on Friday, and shared a picture featuring SLB and the actors announcing the release date of the film.

The film is mounted on a grand scale, and is touted to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious romantic drama yet. With its sweeping narrative and emotional intensity, it stands as India’s grandest love saga and one of the biggest romantic spectacles in Indian cinema.

‘Love & War’ will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. It marks SLB’s first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal and a reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after ‘Saawariya’ and Alia after ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The project has drawn attention primarily due to its high-profile casting and reported large-scale budget. The film is reportedly set against a war backdrop, though plot details remain undisclosed. Controversy emerged around its release date clash with other big-budget films, leading to industry speculation about box-office competition. (IANS)

Also Read: Rohit Shetty House Firing: Shooter Arrested in Agra, 12 in Net