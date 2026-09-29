Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates 44th Birthday With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Love & War’ Cast

Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 44th birthday with his 'Love & War' team, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

The entire team came together for a grand birthday dinner, glimpses of which were shared by the production banner, Bhansali Productions, on their official Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Today, there's only Love, no War! Happy birthday Ranbir! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 (sic)."

The picture showed Sanjay Leela Bhansali smiling at the camera in a group photo, alongside Ranbir, Alia and Vicky. Several wishes have been pouring in for Ranbir on his special day. His mother and veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor, who lovingly calls her son "Rana", wished him a happy birthday with a heartfelt post. She revealed that she feels 'blessed' to have her son in her life. Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, (IANS)

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