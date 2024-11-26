Ranbir Kapoor on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for forthcoming movie “Love and War”

Ranbir Kapoor is reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director who launched him with his movie “Saawariya” in 2007.

Working together with SLB in his forthcoming movie “Love and War” is an exciting experience for Kapoor again. At the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the actor talked about working with Bhansali after a long gap of 17 years. “I am extremely excited. He is my godfather. Everything I know about films, everything I know about acting, it is something I learnt from him,” Ranbir said on Sunday. Saying that he hasn’t changed at all, the “Animal” actor added, “He hasn’t changed at all. He is extremely hard-working. All he thinks about is his movies. He just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, do something different.”

Directed by Bhansali, the movie will bring three acting powerhouses—Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal—together on the screen for the first time. However, this is Ranbir and Alia’s second movie together after “Brahmastra”.

Not much is known about the movie, such as its plot. But if reports are to be believed, the upcoming movie will feature a love triangle between the lead characters. The film is loosely based on the 1964 film “Sangam”, which starred Ranbir’s grandfather Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar. A source said, ‘’Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ is a love triangle, capturing the trials and tribulations of complex relationships, much like what we saw in “Sangam”. Calling it a remake would be far-fetched. But Bhansali is adapting the screenplay to modern times with “Love & War,” which is inspired by the 1964 film that was applauded.” The movie will hit the theatres on Christmas 2025. (Agencies)

