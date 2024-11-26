Abhishek Bachchan ‘immensely thankful’ to Aishwarya for being there for Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan is thankful for his wife Aishwarya Bachchan. Amidst separation rumours, Abhishek has expressed his gratitude towards Aishwarya as she chose to stay at home for their daughter Aaradhya, allowing him to continue with his work. Abhishek is currently busy with his latest film “I Want To Talk”. Although the movie is struggling at the box office, the actor is garnering rave reviews for his performance. During an interaction, the actor opened up about the mother’s sacrifice as they chose to raise the children alone, giving freedom to the father.

Giving an example of his household, he said, “In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person.”

Adding how her mother Jaya Bachchan did the same as his father Amitabh went outside to earn. Recalling his childhood, he said, “Growing up there would be weeks, I wouldn’t see my father and he sleeps in the room right next to me. The door of me and my sisters room and the master bedroom would always be open. He would always come after we had gone to bed and would leave before we woke up the next morning. Despite his busy schedule, I don’t remember a single annual day at my school or the basketball finals that he missed. At the end of the day, he is always there for us,” he recalled.

Bachchan’s recent film follows the journey of Arjun Sen, a middle-aged man, who is going through a health crisis as he tries to get close to his daughter.

The movie has garnered mixed reviews from the critics, who have hailed Bachchan’s performance. Released on November 22, the movie is struggling at the box office. (Agencies)

