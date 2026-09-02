Rapper Badshah and Isha Rikhi Announce Divorce Just Five Months After Wedding

Rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi have officially announced their separation, bringing their marriage to an end, five months after their intimate wedding in March 2026.

The couple shared official statements on their Instagram Stories on Monday night, requesting privacy and asking people to refrain from further speculation about their relationship.

In his Instagram Story, Badshah wrote, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship."

Isha Rikhi shared a statement carrying the same message on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Me & BADSHAH have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship."

The announcement comes after months of speculation surrounding the couple. The duo married in March 2026, while Rikhi confirmed their marriage in June.

Rumours about trouble in their relationship emerged in July following cryptic social media posts shared by Rikhi.

On July 27, Rikhi shared a post on Instagram indicating that her relationship was falling apart. In the post, she wrote, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. "For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay." (ANI)

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