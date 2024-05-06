Rapper King reflects on importance of Indian artistes taking their culture across the world

Singer-songwriter King, who is known for songs like 'Tu Aake Dekh Le', 'Maan Meri Jaan', and the recently released 'Bumpa', believes that as an artiste, it's his responsibility to take Indian culture and art across the world.

King recently spoke with IANS and shared his perspective as an international artiste on his collaborations with artistes across the world.

Talking about the significance of staying connected with one's roots, King told IANS: "It depends on the artiste. It's your prerogative as an artiste about how you want to be seen. Many artistes completely adapt to the west. Diljit paaji (Diljit Dosanjh is very much connected to his roots. Artistes like me look for a middle ground. A very small league of artiste thinks that they want to take India to the world.

"If you ask about me, I'll say that the west already has western culture and influences. If I become like them, then what value am I adding to it? It makes sense if I take my sensibilities as an Indian artiste to the international canvas," he added.

King said: "We are 140 crore of us and counting -- 1.4 billion. Humara culture hain, sab kuch toh hai humaare paas (we have our culture, we have everything). People from our families are settled in the west. When things, art, and music from the west make their way to India, it's our responsibility as artistes to take our culture and our values to the world. (IANS)

Also Read: Rapper King’s ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ tops Spotify India Wrapped

Also Watch: