Rashami Desai on Life, Failure and Dreams: ‘I’m a Single Woman, Strong-Headed and I Never Give Up’

Tagging herself “a single woman, strong-headed,” actress Rashami Desai has talked about moving ahead without compromise, dreaming without limits, and building a career on her own terms.

Wearing resilience like a badge of honour, Rashami told IANS: “Changes are a part of life. I think it’s the only constant. There’s a saying that everything is temporary, so change is a part of that lifestyle that we all carry… I have just learned one thing, which is ‘keep moving on’.

“The more you move forward, the more you will want to adopt new things and have big dreams,” said Rashami, who added that there’s nothing wrong in dreaming big.

She said: “There is nothing wrong with dreaming because there’s no budgeting in it, no tax, no GST, nothing. No limitation. So try and challenge yourself at every step and do your best. All I can say is: learn the best and do the best. That’s all you can do. The rest is God’s will.”

The 40-year-old actress has tasted her share of failures.

‘I have fallen many times. I have seen both success and failure. People learn from failures, and so have I. I am a single woman, but I am strong-headed. I never give up.”

The actress, who shot to fame playing Tapasya in the show “Uttaran”, spoke about how she built her career on her own terms.

“I have never done anything I am not comfortable with or not ready for. I have always worked on my own terms and conditions. If I don’t feel convinced, if I don’t like it, I don’t do it. I have a certain way of working, a pattern and style, and I like following that.”

She added: “Because, I believe that if you fool your audience, your career will be short. You have to keep changing. You need to be very interesting. People should want to know you and like you. So I like to keep educating myself with new things as well.” (IANS)

Also Read: Anupam Kher shares intense workout reel at 70, says working out ‘centres my mind’