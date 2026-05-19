Rashmika and Kriti Share Playful Moment at ‘Cocktail 2’ Launch

Actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, in a light hearted banter, were seen clashing over who was the producer’s favourite at ‘Cocktail 2’.

The fun incident took place during the music launch of ‘Cocktail 2’, held at a popular hotspot in Mumbai on Sunday night, which was followed by a special media meet and greet session.

The light hearted moment began when Kriti Sanon jokingly welcomed everyone to “my song launch,” instantly sparking mock protests from Rashmika Mandanna.

During the playful banter, Kriti jokingly said, “First of all, all of you, welcome to my song launch, guys.”

Rashmika immediately interrupted and said, “You mean, my song launch?”

The fun exchange continued, with Rashmika further telling Kriti, “Actually, my song is launching today. We are just showing yours to keep you happy.”

Kriti instantly gave a sassy reply and said, “Baby, I have done some seven films with Maddock. This is my eighth. I don’t think they need to keep me happy at all. I am very happy.”

Things got even funnier when Rashmika made cheeky remark about box office numbers post her superhit movie 'Chhaava'.

“After the box office numbers of 'Chhaava', I think the favouritism has changed a bit.”

Just when the playful “clash” seemed to escalate, Kriti and Rashmika’s co-star Shahid Kapoor made a dramatic entry and instantly became the peacemaker of the evening.

He then added, “Welcome to my song’s launch.” The actresses corrected him, saying, “You mean our song launch.”

Shahid quickly played along and replied, “Yeah, I mean our song launch you both are in one respectively… but I am in both.”

Talking about the movie, ‘Cocktail 2’ has been directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

The film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic drama ‘Cocktail’, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. (IANS)

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