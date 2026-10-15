Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families, Inspired by Her 'Ranabaali' Character Jayamma

Actress Rashmika Mandanna surprised her fans as she announced adopting 400 families for three months as part of her efforts to support those in need.

The actress, who plays Jayamma in her upcoming film 'Ranabaali', revealed that her character shares umpteen number of similarities with her real-life personality and that she hopes her initiative will inspire others to extend a helping hand.

Taking to her social media account, Rashmika explained that she had kept her charitable efforts private until now but decided to share them in the hope of encouraging others to contribute to society.

She added that she would continue the initiative over the next year, supporting 400 families at a time for three months and helping them save money otherwise spent on groceries.

She further wrote, "There is something in the characters you play that influence you.. A lot of you keep asking are there any similarities between Jayamma and me and my answer is yes - and this is one of them.. this has always been me and this is also her.. and I would always keep doing things like this for all the love that you give me.. but always kept it under the wraps cz I thought if I knew and just my team knew and just a bunch of us knew.. it was enough.. but now I am opening up about this because I am thinking.. if this could influence you lovelies out there to do anything like this.. I would be happy."

She added, "So hence I thought why not start now.. with this! I've adopted 400 families today.. and I want to just help 400 families at a time for 3 months each and continue this for the next one year and hope that they can save that money of groceries and use it to save and plan their futures better.."

She further wrote, "Even a small act of kindness can change a person's life and it doesn't have to be big.. let's all start with something small!! And trust me all these smiles are worth every sleepless nights, the injuries, the struggles, the pain the tears the everything that I've gone had to go through over the last working years.. this is priceless!!" (IANS)

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