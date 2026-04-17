Rashmika Mandanna Revisits BTS Fun with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on ‘Jab Talak’ Sets

Actress Rashmika Mandanna will soon grace the screen as Diya in the highly talked about sequel, “Cocktail 2”.

In her latest social media post, Rashmika decided to relive all the behind-the-scenes fun she had with her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon while shooting the peppy number “Jab Talak” from the film.

The ‘Animal’ actress revealed that they ended up having a blast with a lot of laughter and random dancing in between the shots while filming “Jab Talak”.

Rashmika wrote on the photo-sharing app, “A page from Diya’s diary- We shot for Jab Talak in Sicily, Italy and it was all- random dancing between takes, loving dancing and just vibing, laughing at literally everything… and somehow still pulling it off with swag Diya was living her best life and you’ll know why when you watch the film…and this was a lot of chaos and a lot more of dance (sic).”

Showering love on her partners in crime and dance, Kriti and Shahid, the ‘Pushpa’ actress went on to add, “and Ally & Kunzee?? partners in dance and crime for real… I don’t think Diya Kunal and Ally had a single serious moment even when they had to be serious!! you guys are mad and you are my madness and I love you for it! #Cocktail2 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19th June!”

A sequel to the 2012 film “Cocktail”, the movie is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on June 19. (IANS)

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