Razr Live Celebrates Two Years Of Unforgettable Live Music With A Month-Long Extravaganza

Q: Ananda, congratulations on reaching this milestone! What inspired you to start Razr Live, and what was your vision when you first began?

Ananda Barsaikia: "Thank you! The inspiration came from a deep love for live music and a desire to create a platform where both emerging and established artists could thrive. My vision was to build a company that not only supports musicians but also brings high-quality live music experiences to audiences across different cities. I wanted to create a space where music lovers could connect with their favorite bands and discover new talent."

Q: When and where did Razr Live begin its journey, and how has it evolved since then?

Ananda Barsaikia: "Razr Live started with just one venue, Freemason's Brewworks, in September 2022. By early 2023, we had expanded our programming to over five venues and began providing artists with opportunities to perform at music festivals and private events. One of our major achievements has been becoming the manager for renowned Assamese singer/composer Abhishruti Bezbaruah. This role has been both challenging and rewarding, highlighting our commitment to supporting artists' growth and success."