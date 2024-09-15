Razr Live Celebrates Two Years Of Unforgettable Live Music With A Month-Long Extravaganza

GUWAHATI: Razr Live, the premier live music curator company founded by Ananda Barsaikia, is marking its second anniversary with a month-long celebration that promises to be a musical feast.
The company, renowned for its dedication to showcasing emerging talent and creating memorable music experiences, will host a series of dynamic live gigs across Guwahati, Shillong and Itanagar, underscoring its commitment to promoting young musicians.
On September 29th, the celebration continues at The Maroon Room in Guwahati with performances by Spreading Roots, Utpal Barsaikia, and Amitabh & Siddharth Barooa (Lateral & Lucid Recess). The tour concludes with a performance by Jananta Juri at 13 Old Spirit in Itanagar on October 13th.
Q: Ananda, congratulations on reaching this milestone! What inspired you to start Razr Live, and what was your vision when you first began?
Ananda Barsaikia: "Thank you! The inspiration came from a deep love for live music and a desire to create a platform where both emerging and established artists could thrive. My vision was to build a company that not only supports musicians but also brings high-quality live music experiences to audiences across different cities. I wanted to create a space where music lovers could connect with their favorite bands and discover new talent."
Q: When and where did Razr Live begin its journey, and how has it evolved since then?
Ananda Barsaikia: "Razr Live started with just one venue, Freemason's Brewworks, in September 2022. By early 2023, we had expanded our programming to over five venues and began providing artists with opportunities to perform at music festivals and private events. One of our major achievements has been becoming the manager for renowned Assamese singer/composer Abhishruti Bezbaruah. This role has been both challenging and rewarding, highlighting our commitment to supporting artists' growth and success."
Q: Razr Live has featured some incredible artists over the years. Can you share the names of a few?
Ananda Barsaikia: "Since its inception, Razr Live has been a driving force in the local music scene, providing platforms for both emerging and established artists. Major acts like Ziskakan from Reunion Islands, Lou Majaw, Utpal Barsaikia, SKD, Alobo Naga, Trance Effect, 4th Element, Quiet Storm, Spreading Roots, Dr. D.O.P.E, Lateral and Bottle Rockets to name a few have graved our gigs, leaving an indelible mark on audiences.
Q: How has Razr Live expanded its reach beyond Guwahati, and what role do these outstation venues play in your overall strategy?
Ananda Barsaikia: "Expanding beyond Guwahati was a natural progression for us. Partnering with venues like The Evening Club in Shillong and 13 Old Spirit in Itanagar allows us to foster a broader musical ecosystem. These venues are crucial because they help us connect with new audiences and support musicians in different regions. It’s all about creating a network that supports and celebrates music at every level."
Q: Looking ahead, what are your future plans for Razr Live? Are there any new initiatives or goals you’re excited about?
Ananda Barsaikia: "We’re very excited about the future. We plan to continue expanding our reach and exploring new cities and regions. We’re also working on developing more innovative ways to support and promote artists, including new types of live music events and collaborations. The goal is to keep pushing boundaries and providing unforgettable experiences for both musicians and our audience."
As Razr Live celebrates two years of fostering music, culture, and creativity, the company remains steadfast in its mission to provide artists with a platform to shine and audiences with unforgettable experiences. Join the celebration and experience the magic of live music brought to you by Razr Live.
For more information on upcoming events and tickets, follow them on Instagram @razr_live.