Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Praises Officials for Smooth ADRE Exam

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the officers and staff with all his heart for all their efforts to ensure the success and peaceful culmination of the first Assam Direct Recruitment Exam.

The Chief Minister took to the social media platform X in praise for government staff holding the commendations in hand to do the hard work in accomplishing this important task smoothly. In his opinion, the peaceful conduct of the exam was the major achievement.

The first ADRE exam has successfully concluded without incident. I am grateful to all the officers and staff of the Assam Government who have successfully completed this monumental task without any issues, he wrote on X.

Reassuring Assam's youth, that government recruitment will always be transparent and makes sure that everyone has a fair chance and an open process for the future job-seekers in Assam.

1,11, 23, 204 candidates all from Assam have appeared for Grade III exams held by State Level Recruitment Commission across various centers on Sunday during the massive recruitment process. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, or SEBA, conducts the examinations, which began at 10:30 am on Sunday at 2,305 centres across the state.

The Assam government took strict measures to ensure that the exams be conducted in a fair manner in particular because of cheating through some social media platforms, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube.

As a precautionary measure against any cheating move, the mobile internet, data, and Wi-Fi services were shut down from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm on the exam day. Such a move prevents fake news from spreading. It does help in running a smooth and fair examination process.

To maintain the sanctity of the examination, question papers were kept in safe rooms with close and continuous 24-hour CCTV surveillance. The security has been tight at the centres by videography everywhere there is no CCTV.

To smoothen the travel of the candidates to the exam centres, district commissioners have arranged additional bus services in collaboration with ASTC for making hassle-free travel for the examinees.