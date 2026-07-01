Red Enters Unfamiliar Territory as a New Dad in ‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’ Trailer

The makers of 'The Angry Birds Movie 3' have released the official trailer on social media. It offered a fresh glimpse into the next chapter of the animated franchise. The trailer teases a new storyline that pushes Red into unfamiliar territory, introducing unexpected challenges and a new family dynamic that adds a fresh twist to the beloved character's journey. Paramount Pictures shared the trailer, poster, and first-look images of the upcoming film on Instagram and wrote, "Parenthood is a game-changer. Watch the new trailer for The #AngryBirdsMovie3 - only in theatres December 23."

Having previously taken on the green pigs and protected Bird Island, Red now faces his biggest challenge yet-fatherhood. The Angry Birds Movie 3 brings in a fresh family dynamic that places him in completely unfamiliar territory. As he struggles to adjust to the demands of parenthood, he is also drawn into a global mission, discovering that being a hero at home can be just as demanding as saving the world.

Produced by John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor, and Namit Malhotra, the film is directed by John Rice from a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman. The star-studded voice cast features Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, and James Austin Johnson, with Lily James and Keke Palmer. (IANS)

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