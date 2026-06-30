Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time

Jaafar Jackson starrer 'Michael' has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time, grossing USD 977 million at the worldwide box office, reported Variety.

The Michael Jackson biopic has surpassed Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' to reach the milestone. 'Oppenheimer' as a previous record-holder earned USD 975 million globally, marking a remarkable total for an R-rated historical drama.

Meanwhile, 'Michael' has already ranked as the biggest musical biopic of all time, crossing 2018's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' which earned USD 911 million worldwide.

Distributed by Lionsgate in the US and Universal in international markets, 'Michael' earned USD 607.2 million overseas and USD 370.2 million domestically since April.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, 'Michael' follows the journey of Pop icon Michael Jackson from the Jackson 5 to his status as the King of Pop. (ANI)

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