Reliance Foundation launches major flood relief drive for 10,000 families in Upper Assam

Responding to the devastating floods in Upper Assam, Reliance Foundation has launched a large-scale relief and recovery initiative for affected communities in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. In coordination with government authorities, the foundation aims to support at least 10,000 flood-hit families through critical humanitarian assistance.

The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall and flash flooding, have affected over five lakh people, causing loss of lives, damage to homes, infrastructure, livelihoods, livestock, and essential services. Following a rapid needs assessment by its disaster management team and consultations with district authorities, Reliance Foundation has rolled out a multisectoral relief programme.

Key interventions include restoring Community Health Centres, providing safe drinking water, hygiene and sanitation supplies, and managing public health risks. Community kitchens have been set up to serve cooked meals, while dry ration kits are being distributed to ensure food and nutrition support.

The foundation is also providing emergency shelter kits containing tarpaulins, groundsheets, mosquito nets, ropes, and bedding for displaced families.

For livestock protection, a 39-member team from Vantara has been deployed to provide veterinary care and support community animals. Feed assistance will be provided for around 4,000 livestock affected by the floods.

Reliance Foundation said it is working closely with district administrations, government departments, local institutions, and partner organisations to ensure timely relief reaches the worst-affected communities. (ANI)

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