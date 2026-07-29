Zendaya shines at Spider-Man: Brand New Day Los Angeles premiere

Zendaya stole the spotlight at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Monday, turning heads with a dramatic black ensemble inspired by the film’s iconic superhero. Styled by Law Roach, the actress wore a black satin Ashi Studio corset gown featuring an architectural train and an asymmetrical hemline, which Roach described as “an abstract way to present the spider.”

Completing the look with a sleek ponytail, smoky eye makeup, nude lips, and chandelier earrings, Zendaya’s eye-catching diamond ring also drew attention. Her striking appearance became one of the biggest highlights of the red carpet.

The premiere brought together the film’s main cast, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Jacob Batalon. Holland looked sharp in a brown suit paired with a red shirt as he posed alongside his co-stars.

The newly married couple, Zendaya and Holland, also charmed fans with their chemistry on the red carpet. Their secret wedding, which took place a few months ago, was confirmed by Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach during the film’s promotional tour.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also attended the event and hinted at the possibility of Tom Holland returning for another Spider-Man film. According to reports, Marvel is exploring multiple future installments featuring the web-slinging superhero, fuelling speculation that Holland could reprise the role once again.

Early reactions to Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been positive, with critics and fans praising Holland’s performance. Many reviews suggest the actor has delivered one of his strongest portrayals of Spider-Man, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s release. (Agencies)

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