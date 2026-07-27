Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Comic-Con, Opens up about ‘Spaceballs’ sequel

Veteran actor Rick Moranis received a standing ovation during a rare appearance at San Diego Comic-Con while promoting Spaceballs: The New One, marking his return to live-action films after nearly three decades, according to People.

The 73-year-old actor appeared at Hall H wearing the signature oversized black helmet of his iconic character, Dark Helmet. He was joined by co-stars Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Daphne Zuniga, along with director Josh Greenbaum and screenwriters Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. The panel was moderated by filmmaker Kevin Smith. The upcoming film is Moranis’ first live-action project since Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! (1997). He stepped away from acting after his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, died of breast cancer in 1991, choosing to focus on raising their two children. Although he continued voice acting in animated projects, he largely stayed away from on-screen roles.

Reflecting on his return, Moranis joked that he agreed to the film because it was “the only way I could get Josh Gad to stop texting me,” drawing laughter from the audience.

He also revealed that talks about a Spaceballs sequel had been ongoing since 1989. “I really wasn’t retired; I was just negotiating,” he quipped.

Moranis said the timing finally felt right after learning that Bill Pullman would return and Lewis Pullman would join the cast. Speaking with the filmmakers convinced him to come back, calling his decision to return “the best decision I’ve ever made.” (ANI)

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