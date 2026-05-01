Rihanna revisits Mumbai diaries after Fenty Beauty launch event in India

Global pop icon Rihanna has revisited her recent Mumbai visit with a heartfelt social media post, calling the launch of her Fenty Beauty "Ki Haveli" pop-up in India "one of the most unforgettable and heartwarming experiences."

Sharing a series of vibrant photos on Thursday, the singer-entrepreneur greeted fans with "Namaste Mumbai!!" and reflected on the immersive in-person debut of her beauty brand's India activation.

"Still daydreaming about one of the most unforgettable and heartwarming experiences..." she wrote, expressing gratitude for the warm reception she received during her visit.

The "Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli" pop-up, currently open in Mumbai until May 4, 2026, blends Fenty Beauty's product range, including lip oils and mascaras, with culturally inspired design elements. The installation features pink vendor-style carts, ornate decor, and large branded backdrops, creating a festive, haveli-like atmosphere.

Rihanna also encouraged fans to attend the event before it concludes, writing, "It was so fun getting to debut the @fentybeauty Ki Haveli pop-up with you in person, and it will be open until May 4 so make sure you check it out before then!"

The post quickly garnered high engagement online, with fans praising the fusion of Fenty Beauty's global identity with Indian cultural aesthetics.

Rihanna's India visit has generated major buzz online, with several clips from the launch event circulating widely.

Videos showed her interacting warmly with influencers, greeting fans, and attending an after-party with Janhvi Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra.

Another video that went viral from her Mumbai visit showed the pop star saying "shukriya" to the crowd stationed outside.

The 'We Found Love' singer also attended an intimate luncheon with the Ambani family.

Rihanna was welcomed at the Ambani residence by Isha, Shloka, Radhika, and Anant Ambani. The gathering went beyond a social call, offering a curated cultural experience with presentations of Indian dance, traditional art, and heritage displays.

The visit coincides with a key business development, the official launch of Fenty Beauty in India through Reliance Retail.

Images from the event show Rihanna interacting with the Ambani family in a setting adorned with floral arrangements and traditional artefacts, reflecting an immersive cultural theme.

Rihanna last visited Mumbai in 2024, when she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. (ANI)

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