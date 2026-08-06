Rihanna stuns in dazzling, daring costume as she celebrates Barbados Crop Over festival

Rihanna is a proud Barbadian citizen, and she never shies away from flaunting and talking about her roots. The Umbrella singer returned to her homeland, and this time she took all the attention at Grand Kadooment Day as she celebrated the island's iconic Crop Over festival.

Not only did she take part in the celebration, but she also stunned the onlookers with her daring Carnival costume, which only someone as daring as Rihanna could pull off.

On Aug. 3, Rihanna was spotted at the Grand Kadooment Day parade as she celebrated the day in the truest form, walking and dancing through the streets of the island in a colourful outfit embroidered with gemstones, feathers, and a crown.

The singer, who has been attending Carnival in her country for years now, did so again this year in one of her most striking outfits. Like in past years, she attended the festival wearing one of the prettiest yet daring looks.

Ever since Riri showed up on the streets of the island, her photos and videos have gone viral across social media. While some were thrilled to see how the pop star respects her culture and roots, others were shocked to see the risqué outfit that she pulled off in her very Rihanna way.

This year, she joined her brother's band, Aura, and turned heads on the streets of Barbados in a dazzling, blingy outfit. Just like previous years, she took to the streets with fellow masqueraders, but this time in one of her most opulent looks yet. The ensemble featured a turquoise bikini top and bottom, intricately embellished with sparkling gemstones and detailed beadwork.

She completed the look with dramatic, structured headgear, a large-crown-like structure, adorned with feathers, floral accents, and peacock-inspired details.

Bursting with festival energy, she was seen in multiple videos dancing and doing playful twerks to the beat of the music. She last attended the festival in 2024. (Agencies)

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