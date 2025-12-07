Rita Ora Embraces Multifaceted Career Beyond Music

Singer Rita Ora, who shot to fame after getting signed by rapper Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2009, says she wants to do more jobs than just be a musician. The 35-year-old star, who shot to global stardom in 2012 with chart-topping hits, such as R.I.P. and How We Do (Party), landed big acting roles in films, such as Christian Grey’s sister, Mia, in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, as well as TV work, including a judging role on The Masked Singer.

Speaking at The Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, she told to the Daily Mail: “They tend to limit themselves as just one category and you don’t really need to do that. I see myself as an amateur every day as I’m constantly learning. You should never walk into the room thinking you don’t have power, as you do.”

With her mother, Vera Sahatciu, being her “first and foremost” inspiration, Ora thinks that if other singers can do other projects, such as Madonna also turning her hand to acting, then so can she, reports female.co.uk.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker added: “There are so many women for different reasons, like Madonna in music, Blondie and even Cher. They are people who have done more than one thing, and that’s exactly what I love to do. So it’s awesome to see these boundaries being broken.” Ora hopes to empower future generations. (IANS)

