Robert Downey Jr shares new artwork of Iron Man with Doctor Doom

Ahead of its 2026 release, Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ has stirred quite a buzz among the fans, as many eagerly await how the new chapter unfolds in the franchise, especially with the inclusion of Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Doctor Doom’ as the lead antagonist. In regard to this, Robert Downey Jr., who has got everyone speculating about the future today, shared a post for his fans on the occasion of Thanksgiving. Robert Downey Jr took to his Instagram profile and shared a Thanksgiving post that depicts Iron Man and Doctor Doom sharing a wishbone.

Soon after the post, netizens took to the comment section to guess several theories. One user wrote, “This movie is going to be so epic. Excited for it.” Another user wrote, “Iron Man is definitely coming back in Secret.” “Franklin grants both of their wishes for a suit of armour around them,” wrote the third user.

In 2024, Robert Downey Jr was welcomed back to the Avengers universe amid huge fanfare. The actor had famously played Iron Man in multiple MCU films. He will be returning to play the villain Vincent Van Doom, aka Dr Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is also special, as it marks the return of long-time Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo has previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The film, which is set to release in 2026, will bring together some of the biggest superheroes of the MCU under the same roof. The Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts will all feature in one film. (Agencies)

