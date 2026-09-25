Robert Pattinson Says ‘The Batman: Part II’ Is ‘So Ambitious’ as Sequel Plans Take Shape

Robert Pattinson has teased a major change in tone and approach for 'The Batman: Part II', describing the upcoming sequel as "a real left turn" from the 2022 film while saying it retains elements of the original's feel.

Speaking to Collider as cited by The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson said the sequel is "so ambitious" and suggested audiences can expect a different interpretation of the Batman story when the film arrives next year. "It's so ambitious," he said, adding, "I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another… It's a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it. But it just feels really ambitious, and I'm excited to see how it turns out." Pattinson is currently filming 'The Batman: Part II', directed by Matt Reeves, and is returning as Bruce Wayne. (ANI)

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