First look of Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman Part II’ revealed

Director Matt Reeves has shared the first look at Robert Pattinson's return as the Caped Crusader in 'The Batman Part II', with the highly anticipated sequel now scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 18, 2028.

Reeves shared a teaser of the upcoming DC Studios film on Wednesday (local time) through a social media post, featuring Pattinson dressed in the Batman suit.

The short video opens with dramatic music and shows Batman's back at the centre of the frame as rain falls around him.

A police vehicle with flashing lights can be seen in the background as the character slowly turns towards the camera.

The teaser ends with Batman staring intensely ahead before revealing the film's logo and the updated release date. The sequel was earlier scheduled to release on October 1, 2027.

Pattinson recently opened up about 'The Batman Part II' during the premiere of 'The Drama', where he praised the film's script.

Speaking to Deadline, the actor said, "The script is extraordinary. I think it's going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different." (ANI)

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Support for Sonam Wangchuk, Urges Government to Initiate Dialogue