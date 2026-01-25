Robert Pattinson turns to his movies to impress his 22-month-old daughter

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson has quipped that he shows his 22-month-old daughter his films when he’s “not getting any respect” from her.

In an interview with GQ, the actor, who shares his daughter with his partner Suki Waterhouse, said: “Oh, she has seen so many of them already. If I’m not getting any respect, I’ll be like, ‘Who’s this? Who’s that on the screen?’ And she’s like... (Blank stare). And I’m like, ‘It begins with a D! Ends with a Y!’”

Pattinson revealed that he wasn’t the “biggest fan of kids” before becoming a father but stressed that his opinion has transformed completely since.

Asked how parenthood had changed him, the 39-year-old actor said: “I don’t know how. I wasn’t the biggest fan of kids before.”

“I didn’t mind them. I would tolerate them. But it’s the most fun thing. I think it’s absolutely wonderful. And you’re suddenly like... well, everyone does seem to think their kid is the coolest kid. I definitely think, I’m like. Yeah, my kid, you can actually hang with her. She’s great.”

The Batman star added: “But how has it changed me? I go to bed a lot earlier. There’s just constant time management. It’s just that everything is time management, the whole time.”

“I mean, it’s kind of obvious, but you don’t realize it until you do it. Even if you’re on the other side of the planet, you’re like, ‘Okay, I cannot spend more than 10 days away.’ After 10 days of being away, it’s physical pain. It’s so interesting, your body chemistry changes without you even thinking about it.” (IANS)

