Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Drama’ teases engagement twist

In a playful tease, the makers of Hollywood stars Zendaya and Robert Pat tinson’s upcoming film ‘The Drama’ have unveiled the film’s poster, leaving fans surprised for a moment.

What initially appeared to be an engagement announcement turned out to be a clever trick to introduce the characters of Zendaya and Pattinson. Taking to her Instagram handle, Zendaya shared the poster and wrote, “THE DRAMA. Formal invitation to follow.”

In the poster, the duo is seen in a close frame, with Zendaya flaunting her engagement ring while Pattinson wraps his arm around her.

In another post, Zendaya spilt more details about their characters as the engaged couple, Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson.

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the film marks his fourth feature film and second with A24. His previous credits include the Golden Globe-nominated Dream Scenario, starring Nicholas Cage. His new film, which finished shooting late last year, also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Gates, in addition to Zendaya and Pattinson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the plot details are kept under wraps, although the storyline is suggested to be about a couple whose romance takes an unexpected and dramatic turn just before their big day.

Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen are producing The Drama through their Square Peg banner alongside Kristoffer Borgli and Tyler Campellone of Dilemma Films, and in collaboration with A24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie would hit theatres on April 3, 2026. (ANI)

