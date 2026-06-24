‘Rooh’: Emraan Hashmi Set to Star in Musical-Horror Film

Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the horror genre with ‘Rooh’, a high-concept musical-horror spectacle that has been officially announced for a theatrical release in 2027.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, marking Hashmi’s latest venture into a genre that has long been associated with his screen persona.

Directed by Mayank Sharma, the creator-director of Prime Video’s acclaimed Breathe franchise, ‘Rooh’ aims to blend new-age horror, music and emotion into an immersive cinematic experience designed for the big screen.

The film brings Hashmi into a world closely connected to the kind of cinema audiences have come to associate with him.

‘Rooh’ is written by Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kapoor, known for Lapachhapi and Chhorii, and is produced by Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna under Vicked Films Productions.

Speaking about the project, Emraan Hashmi said, “Rooh is a film that immediately connected with me because it brings together new-age horror, emotion and music in a very powerful way. This is a space that audiences have always associated with me, and the world Mayank is creating feels intense, emotional and cinematic. That is what excited me the most about Rooh, and I am really looking forward to audiences experiencing it on the big screen,” in a press note.

Director Mayank Sharma said, “As someone who has always loved the horror genre...Rooh is my attempt to create a film that goes beyond fear. It’s emotionally layered and immersed with unsettling atmosphere and presented with contemporary cinematic treatment... I’m thrilled to collaborate with Emraan for this deeply layered character. My entire team and I hope to bring audiences a truly unique and unforgettable horror experience,” in a press statement.

According to the makers, ‘Rooh’ is intended to be more than a conventional horror film, combining fear, emotion, music and supernatural elements into a haunting and emotionally charged theatrical experience.

Music is expected to play a significant role in the film’s appeal. In keeping with Hashmi’s long-standing association with memorable soundtracks, ‘Rooh’ will feature a strong musical component.

Emraan Hashmi’s prominent horror films include the supernatural thriller ‘Raaz: The Mystery Continues’ (2009), ‘Raaz 3’ (2012), ‘Ek Thi Daayan’ (2013), ‘Raaz Reboot’ (2016), and ‘Dybbuk’ (2021).

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