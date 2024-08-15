Rumors Swirl of Hardik Pandya's New Romance with Singer Jasmin Walia

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic parted ways after being married for four years. They got married in the year 2020. In July 2024, they shared a statement on social media stating that they have decided to part ways. It was a mutual decision and it is in best interest of both, stated the statement. Since then, a lot of rumours and speculations are being made about their relationship. Now, rumours are rife that Hardik Pandya has found love again in British singer Jasmin Walia.

Entertainment News segments are bustling with rumours of Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia dating. The rumours went rife after the pictures of them vacationing at the same spot went viral. Rumours suggest that Hardik Pandya is vacationing in Greece and so is Jasmin Walia. They dropped videos and pictures on their respective social media accounts. Though the pictures did not show Hardik and Jasmin being together, netizens concluded that they are dating as they are at exactly at the same spot at the same time. The pictures posted by Jasmin have her posing in a blue bikini with a hat. These poolside pictures of her are quite droolworthy. Hardik Pandya too shared a video of himself enjoying by the pool. These are simply speculations and no confirmation has been made by anyone involved.

Yesterday, Hardik Pandya was on the receiving end after a Reddit User noticed Natasa Stankovic liking social media posts on cheating, emotional abuse and toxic relationship. Her social media activity got linked to her separation from Hardik Pandya. Gossip mills were all about speculations that Hardik cheated on Natasa Stankovic.

The ace cricketer and the model have a son together named Agastya. The separation rumours went viral after Natasa did not make any post on social media to congratulate Team India and celebrate Hardik Pandya’s heroics in T20 World Cup 2024. Later, they announced separation. Natasa faced a lot of criticism and backlash at the hands of Hardik Pandya’s fans. She was termed as a gold digger and what not! But now, it is Hardik Pandya who is under the social media scrutiny. (Agencies)

