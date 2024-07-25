Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes are my inspirations for being an all-rounder: Nitidh Kumar Reddy

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitidh Kumar Reddy made a solid impact in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. The 21-year-old up has revealed that he was inspired to become an all-rounder by Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya.

“Hardik bhai sent me a message saying the intent and energy I was giving on the field was good and to keep respecting the game. He said we would talk soon. I was shocked to see his message after the IPL season, especially since he was busy with World Cup duties. Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes are my inspirations for being an all-rounder. I replied, thanking him for his message,” said Reddy to Star Sports.

Nitish heavily impressed during the course of his breakout season in 2024. The 21-year-old played 15 games for the men in orange and was integral part of their journey to the finals of the tournament where they lost against Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored 303 runs at an average of 33.67 and strike rate of 142.92.

He also became just the second-youngest uncapped Indian to score a fifty at the tournament with his best innings coming against Rajasthan Royals when he scored 76 not out.

The talented youngster also went on to reveal that he is a huge fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“I really admire Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. I’ve been a huge fan of RCB for the last 10 years. In 2023, I had the chance to meet Virat Kohli. I didn’t have much to ask him; I just wanted to shake his hand and get his autograph. In 2024, I was hoping to play well against RCB so that Virat Kohli would notice my game. Though I didn’t get to bat in that match, he remembered my name during the post-match handshake. That meant a lot to me,” he added. IANS

Also Read: Ajit Agarkar reveals why Suryakumar Yadav was preferred over Hardik Pandya

Also Watch: