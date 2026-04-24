Russell Brand sparks fresh controversy with confession, comments on Katy Perry and Trudeau

Comedian and actor Russell Brand is back in the spotlight after making a series of controversial remarks during a recent interview, where he opened up about his past, his failed marriage to Katy Perry, and ongoing legal troubles.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, Brand admitted to having had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old when he was 30, stating that the age of consent in the United Kingdom is 16 and describing himself at the time as “immature.” The comments have triggered strong reactions online, given the nature of the admission.

Brand also reflected on his brief marriage to Perry, taking responsibility for its breakdown. The couple married in 2010 in Rajasthan, India, but separated after just 14 months, with their divorce finalised in 2012. Brand said his own insecurities and desire for validation contributed to the strain on their relationship.

In the same interview, he reacted to reports of Perry’s association with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, making controversial and speculative remarks. He also criticised several prominent political figures, including Barack Obama, Emmanuel Macron, and Tony Blair, questioning their public personas and motivations.

Amid the renewed attention, Brand is also promoting his new book, How to Become a Christian in 7 Days, in which he discusses his personal transformation and spiritual journey.

However, the controversy comes as Brand faces serious legal challenges in the UK. He has been charged with sexual assault and rape and has pleaded not guilty to all allegations. His trial, initially set for June 2026, has now been postponed to October 12, 2026, to accommodate additional charges being added to the case.

The latest developments have once again placed Brand at the centre of public debate, with reactions ranging from criticism to scrutiny over both his past statements and ongoing legal issues. (Agencies)

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