Ryan Gosling set to produce zombie comedy ‘I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale’

Amazon MGM Studios has greenlit the upcoming zombie comedy film ‘I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale,’ marking a collaboration with Ryan Gosling’s production company, General Admission.

The project, based on an unpublished short story by twins Adam and Daniel Cooper, will be adapted for the screen by the authors themselves, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Gosling, alongside Jessie Henderson, his partner at General Admission, will produce the film under their first-look deal with Amazon.

The Coopers, known as the Cooper Twins, have previously gained recognition for their work in directing short films featured in various festivals and their contributions to marketing campaigns for major studios like Disney, Warner Brothers, Netflix, and Apple. (ANI)

