Sabrina Carpenter set to lead upcoming 'Alice in Wonderland' musical film

Following a celebrated career in music, Sabrina Carpenter is now headed to the movies, set to lead her first major studio feature for Universal Pictures.

According to Variety, the pop star will be seen in the long-delayed untitled musical, inspired by Lewis Carroll's 'Alice in Wonderland' for Universal Pictures. Carpenter will also produce the project along with Marc Platt through his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions. DGA Award and two-time Emmy nominee Lorene Scafaria has been brought on board to write and direct the film.

While Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton will also produce through Alloy Entertainment, the project will be overseen by SVP Production Development Ryan Jones and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell, with Katie McNicol overseeing for Marc Platt Productions.

The upcoming Universal spin on the novel arrives following the Tim Burton-directed 'Alice in Wonderland' (20100, which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and also the sequel 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' (2016) from James Bobin. The Victorian era story revolves around the story of a girl named Alice, who falls down a rabbit hole and ends up in a fantastical and nonsensical world of talking and human-like animals. (ANI)

Also Read: Actor Govinda discharged from hospital after suffering ‘fatigue’