Sadhvi Satish Sail Crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 in Bhubaneswar

Sadhvi Satish Sail was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 at the grand finale of the 61st Femina Miss India held in Bhubaneswar. An elated Sail described her win as “surreal” and expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity.

“It feels very surreal right now. I am so, so grateful that we had this opportunity,” she told ANI, adding that all contestants shared a strong bond and had a “beautiful time” during the competition. Calling her fellow participants “winners”, she said the journey was about collective growth and friendship.

“Aur mere liye meri saari, saari sakhiyan aaj ke liye winners hai. Aur hum bas yehi chahate ki hum Bharat ka naam pure vishwa mein roshan kare. (And for me, all my friends are winners today. And we just want to make India proud across the world),” she added.

Speaking about representing India on the global stage, Sail expressed excitement and a strong sense of responsibility. She said she aims to carry forward her journey with honesty, integrity and compassion while representing the country internationally. “There is a long journey ahead. This is just the beginning,” she added, seeking blessings and support from people across the nation.

Sharing a message for youngsters, Sail emphasised the importance of authenticity and self-belief. She noted that she began her preparation just three months before the competition and encouraged others to pursue their goals with dedication. “Do not compare yourself with anyone. Your authenticity is your biggest strength,” she said.

Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra, who was crowned the 1st Runner Up at the Femina Miss India 2026 , expressed gratitude and optimism about her journey ahead.

Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis noted that while beauty is inherent, qualities such as personality, poise and stage presence ultimately define a winner. (ANI)

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