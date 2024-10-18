Nikita Porwal wins Femina Miss India World 2024

The grand finale of the 60th Femina Miss India 2024 was a glittering celebration of beauty, talent, and empowerment. The star-studded event, held on October 16, saw Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh crowned as Femina Miss India World 2024, earning the prestigious honour of representing India at the upcoming Miss World contest. The coveted 1st Runner-up title was awarded to Rekha Pandey from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Aayushi Dholakia from Gujarat took home the 2nd Runner-up crown. The evening showcased the brilliance, grace, and versatility of 30 state winners, who competed for the ultimate crown in a series of fashion, talent, and personality-driven rounds. After winning the title, of Femina Miss India World 2024, Nikita Porwal shared, “The feeling is still inexplicable, and I am still getting the jitters that I was getting right before the crowning. It still feels surreal, but looking at the happiness in my parents fills me with gratitude. The journey is only getting started, and the best is yet to come.” The 60th edition of this iconic pageant celebrated six decades of transforming the lives of young women, serving as a launchpad for countless successful careers in the entertainment, glamour, and fashion industries. (Agencies)

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan is the 10th most handsome actor in the world

Also Watch: