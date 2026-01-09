SAG Awards 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ bags record-breaking nominations, ‘Sinners’ follows closely

The nominations for the 32nd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards), now officially known as the Actor Awards 2026, were announced with Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer ‘One Battle After Another’ emerging as the most-nominated film of the year.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s action epic ‘One Battle After Another’ secured a record-breaking seven nominations, the highest in the history of the awards ceremony, according to Variety.

The nominations were announced on Wednesday by ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Janelle James and ‘Heated Rivalry’ breakout Connor Storrie.

The film received five individual acting nominations for Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor, along with nods in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Stunt Ensemble categories.

A total of 15 categories are up for grabs at the Actor Awards 2026, including six in motion pictures and nine in television. In the highly competitive Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category, DiCaprio will face off against Timothee Chalamet for ‘Marty Supreme’, Ethan Hawke for ‘Blue Moon’, Michael B. Jordan for ‘Sinners’, and Jesse Plemons for ‘Bugonia’.

The nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role include Jessie Buckley for ‘Hamnet’, Rose Byrne for ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’, Kate Hudson for ‘Song Sung Blue’, Emma Stone for ‘Bugonia’ and Chase Infiniti for ‘One Battle After Another’. Besides ‘One Battle After Another’, other films leading the nominations include ‘Sinners’, ‘Frankenstein’, ‘Hamnet’, and ‘Marty Supreme’.

Michael B Jordan’s ‘Sinners’, which arrived as one of the biggest surprises at the box office, bagged the second-most nominations with five nods.

The Actor Awards 2026 ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 1, just two weeks ahead of the 98th Academy Awards. (ANI)

