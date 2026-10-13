Saif Ali Khan Joins Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Becomes His First Follow

After years of staying away from social media, actor Saif Ali Khan seems to have finally joined Instagram.

The actor's arrival on the platform has caught fans' attention, with many welcoming him and keeping an eye on his first post.

Saif, who is married to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, has largely stayed away from having a public social media account of his own. Fans have often caught glimpses of his personal life through Kareena's posts, but his Instagram debut now gives them another way to follow the actor.

Interestingly, Kareena was the first person Saif followed on the platform, and she has followed him back. His sister, Soha Ali Khan, is also among his followers.

Saif's first post refers to the Pataudi Library, bringing his family heritage into his Instagram debut. The post has added to the curiosity around his arrival on the platform, with fans sharing their reactions in the comments section. Soon after the first post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section to welcome the actor with messages including "Welcome to Instagram" and "King is here and forever". Another user joked that the "oldest member from Gen Z is finally on Insta". (ANI)

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