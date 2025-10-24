Salim Dola drug case: Dawood aide deported from Dubai, arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against the Dawood Ibrahim-linked drug network, the Mumbai Crime Branch has taken into custody Dubai-based handler Mohammed Salim Sheikh, who was deported to India in connection with the Salim Dola drug trafficking case, officials said on Thursday.

Sheikh, identified as one of the key coordinators operating from abroad alongside Salim Dola, is accused of managing drug operations linked to a large-scale mephedrone manufacturing network in Maharashtra. Both Sheikh and Dola are said to be close aides of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

A Red Corner Notice had earlier been issued against Mohammed Salim Suhel Shaikh. He was apprehended in the UAE a few weeks ago and brought to India following completion of legal formalities.

On October 22, the Mumbai Crime Branch formally arrested him and produced him before a court, which remanded him to police custody until October 30. According to officials, Sheikh played a crucial role in overseeing the supply chain for a major MD production unit in Sangli, where raw materials imported through a UAE-based chemical supplier were processed into the synthetic drug.

The investigation began in February 2024, after the arrest of Parveen Sheikh from Mumbai’s Kurla area, who was found with 641 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 12.20 lakh and Rs 12 lakh in cash.

During interrogation, Parveen revealed that she had procured the drugs from the Dubai-based network of Salim Sheikh and his associate Salim Dola through Sajid Mohammed Asif Shaikh alias Dabz, a resident of Mira Road.

Police later arrested Sajid and recovered 3 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 6 crore, along with Rs 3.68 lakh in cash from his residence.

Further investigation led the Crime Branch to a large-scale mephedrone manufacturing unit in Sangli. Acting on Intelligence, the team raided the facility on March 25, 2024, and recovered 122.5 kg of mephedrone valued at Rs 245 crore, along with raw materials, machinery, vehicles, and arrested six people.

Police said the network, which included operatives from Surat and Sangli, sourced chemicals from suppliers in Dubai to manufacture mephedrone in India. Investigators suspect that the chemicals were supplied through a UAE-based chemical company. So far, 15 accused, including a woman, have been arrested in the case, and contraband and assets worth Rs 256.49 crore have been seized. The seized items include 126 kg of mephedrone valued at over Rs 252 crore, Rs 4.19 crore in cash, gold worth Rs 1.5 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 11.4 lakh, and illegal property worth Rs 55.5 lakh. (IANS)

