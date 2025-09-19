India adapt to ‘ring of fire’ challenge at Dubai Stadium, says fielding coach Dilip

New Delhi: The Indian team has been fine-tuning its fielding drills to adapt to the unique floodlight setup at the Dubai International Stadium, where the conventional pillar-mounted lights are replaced by high-intensity floodlights mounted around the circular roof.

Fielding coach T. Dilip explained how this “ring of fire” poses a distinct challenge, particularly during high catches on the boundary.

“One of the challenges we encounter in Dubai Stadium is the lights are slightly different. It’s more of a ring of fire which are in the dome basically rather than on the poles, which we usually come across,” Dilip said in a video posted by the BCCI on X.

He added that the most testing moments come when outfielders attempt catches against the backdrop of the floodlights. “The challenge in the ring of fire is especially on outfield boundary line catches. There is a tendency that you lose sight of the ball for a split second, especially when the ball is travelling through that or coming through it.”

Beyond the lights, Dilip pointed out that Dubai’s humidity levels can also be decisive in matches. “It’s all about how players are switched on at that particular moment and how they respond to that particular ball which is very very important considering the humidity in Dubai and especially in T20 which is very high-intense game,” he noted.

The Hyderabad-based coach, who has been associated with the Indian team since Rahul Dravid’s tenure as head coach, also broke down the technical side of training for such conditions. “And, another challenge is humidity and density. The depth and perception of high catches over a period, the drop becomes different compared to other places.

“We have been taught throughout our life (to) always watch the ball, and as soon as you don’t see the ball for a split second you tend to panic. So, what we try to do in practice sessions is to add variable practices. Then, slowly the players realise that even if you lose a split second in the (flood) light, you still have a lot of time,” he explained.

He further stressed the importance of footwork in addition to safe hands. “Another factor which differentiates on the ground on that particular day is the speed at which they (fielders) can reach the ball, which makes a lot of difference because they practice so hard for the hands to work out... and feet going near to the ball is also very important.” IANS

