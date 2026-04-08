Salman Khan Defends Rajpal Yadav After Alleged Humiliation at Award Show

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come out in support of Rajpal Yadav after the latter was allegedly humiliated during a recent award show.

On Tuesday, the superstar took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a long note in which he spoke about the actor’s craft and the value that he adds to any film.

He wrote, “Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai. Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai, dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo , dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai @rajpalofficial (You have been working for 30 years and we have all repeated you again and again because you know your work and bring value. You will get a lot of work, and it will be at this dollar rate and will keep coming. The truth is this. And remember that sometimes something comes out in the flow, if you have to give, keep it in your mind and work with your heart, whether the dollar is up or down, it doesn’t make a difference, the remuneration for your work will be given in India)”. (IANS)

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