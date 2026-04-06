Soha Ali Khan Opens Up on Sudden Perimenopause Journey and Lifestyle Changes

Actress Soha Ali Khan, has opened up on being hit by perimenopause suddenly.

The actress also talked about the hormonal imbalances and shifts that happen in a woman’s body at that stage.

Soha revealed she realised she had entered a new and challenging phase, when she learnt she could no longer have her regular coffee on an empty stomach, a practice that she had followed for years.

The Rang De Basanti actress also opened up about how hormonal changes affected her daily routine.

Soha took to her social media account and wrote, “I’ve never really been a morning person, more a “don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee” kind of soul. And then suddenly, I realised I can’t have coffee on an empty stomach. Hello, perimenopause. So I switched to my warm water lemon ginger chia drink, and honestly, it’s been a gentle game changer for me.

She further added, “As hormones start shifting in perimenopause, especially with fluctuating estrogen, things like acidity, bloating, and caffeine sensitivity can feel more intense. This simple drink feels like a softer, more balanced start. It hydrates, supports digestion, helps with bloating, adds fibre for gut health, and gives me a clean, steady kind of energy, less buzz, more balance.”

The actress added, “I also add a pinch of haldi (turmeric), which contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help support digestion, reduce bloating, and even ease joint stiffness and inflammation, something many women notice more during perimenopause and menopause. Pairing it with black pepper improves its absorption, making it more effective.” Soha further mentioned in her post, “I have this first thing in the morning, and then eat 20 to 30 minutes later.” (IANS)

Also Read: Gigi Hadid addresses controversy over her name mentioned in Epstein files