Salman Khan Devastated By Baba Siddique's Death; Security Tightened At His Residence Amid Lawrence Bishnoi Links

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been left devastated after Baba Siddiqui, a senior NCP leader, was shot dead by three gunmen in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12.

As condolences pour in, the shocking death of Siddiqui has sent tremors across the entertainment and political fraternity.

Superstar Salman Khan seems to be the most affected by it as the actor shared a particularly close bond with Siddiqui, recognized for his high-profile annual Iftar parties that united politicians and film stars.