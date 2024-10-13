Salman Khan Devastated By Baba Siddique's Death; Security Tightened At His Residence Amid Lawrence Bishnoi Links
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been left devastated after Baba Siddiqui, a senior NCP leader, was shot dead by three gunmen in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12.
As condolences pour in, the shocking death of Siddiqui has sent tremors across the entertainment and political fraternity.
Superstar Salman Khan seems to be the most affected by it as the actor shared a particularly close bond with Siddiqui, recognized for his high-profile annual Iftar parties that united politicians and film stars.
After hearing about the news of the assassination, Salman Khan canceled his shoot for the popular television show Bigg Boss 18 and rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra to offer his condolences and support to Baba Siddique's family.
This has also raised serious concerns regarding the safety of Salman Khan after the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in this murder surfaced.
In response, security measures have been beefed up outside Galaxy Apartment, the actor's residence located in Bandra.
With heightened security measures outside his house, Salman's family has also asked several of his industry friends to avoid visiting the actor during this difficult time.
